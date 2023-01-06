Ghana Badminton congratulates SWAG Badminton Player of the Year 

Accra, Jan.6, GNA – The Ghana Badminton Association (GBA) has congratulated its player, Alphous Kelvin Evans on his nomination as the 2022 Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Badminton Player of the Year following his success in 2022.

The national player was named among 25-man awardees who had contributed to the development of sports in Ghana, winning laurels at the World and African stages.

The prolific player represented Ghana at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, as he made history with the West African side, being ranked among the best in the world.

Kelvin was ranked 17th globally in Men’s Double Event, 23rd in Men’s Singles Event and 17th in the Mix Doubles Event of the 72 Commonwealth Nations and States.

The 47th SWAG Badminton player of the Year had in previous years, risen through the ranks as a participant of the African Games, Commonwealth Games and yet to represent Ghana at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The player, after receiving his nomination, thanked the Ghana Badminton Association, the Sports Writers Association of Ghana, for recognizing his efforts.

According to the experienced player, this would inspire him to keep on giving off his best to raise the flag of Ghana high both in Ghana and on the world stage.

The 47th MTN SWAG Awards, under the theme, “Honouring Sports Excellence” is slated for January 28, 2022 at the International Conference Centre as 27 sports personalities would be awarded on the night.

GNA

