Gakli community to get Police Post- Ketu South Chief Executive  

Aflao (VR), Jan. 6, GNA – Mr Maxwell Kofi Lugudor, Municipal Chief Executive for Ketu South has hinted of the construction of a Police station at Aflao- Gakli, a predominantly Zongo community near Diamond cement factory in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta region.

According to the MCE, the construction of the Police Station, which would commence in four months time, has become necessary due to the rampant security issues and criminal activities that have engulfed the area in recent times.

Mr Maxwell Lugudor gave the hint during a community engagement with the chiefs, elders, and opinion leaders of the community to discuss some pressing issues affecting the community, which had recently become a commercial centre due to its bustling clothing and meat market.

Among issues discussed were sanitation, smuggling of goods like rice and cement, which were transported illegally from Ghana to Togo and vice versa through unapproved routes popularly known as “beats” with economic activities in the area and the acceptance of the Ghana CEDI and francophone CFA, Property rates and building permits among other security and developmental issues.

Mr Lugudor stated that in a few weeks, a site possession would be conducted to make way for the contractor to commence work.

On sanitation issues, he said, refuse containers would be supplied to the community to address issues of hygiene cleanliness.

Again, the MCE promised that in the future, the ‘Gakli Fine Boy’ Market will be expanded with the construction of roads to further open up the area to commercial activities.

Speaking on behalf of the market women, the Gakli Market Queen, who only gave her name as Mama G, expressed joy about the move to construct the police station which she described as timely and was hopeful that upon completion, it will curb issues of theft and robbery in the market and the rest of the community.

Mr Gabriel Ayitevi, the Assembly man for Gakli electoral area also expressed gratitude for the project but appealed for the addition of a CHPS compound or hospital to help address the health needs of Gakli and surrounding communities.

The MCE was accompanied by various heads of department of the Assembly, representatives from the various security agencies as well as other stakeholders.

