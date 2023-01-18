Camidoh releases tracklist for upcoming EP “A lifetime is not enough”

By Philemon Kwarteng / Emmanuel Kotey

Accra, Jan. 18, GNA – Ghanaian award-winning artiste Raphael Camidoh Kofi Attachie popularly known as Camidoh has released the track-list for his upcoming Extended Play (EP) titled ”A lifetime is not enough.”

The EP which would be released on Thursday, January 19, 2023, was produced by Camidoh and Hope Brain Ashiagbor.

The Afrobeat sensation took to his Instagram page to announce the tracks on the EP.

The EP has six songs, which include ‘Free Me’, ‘Adoley’, ‘Like You Mean It’, ‘Ghetto Love’, ‘All Yours’, and ‘Do Me’.

Tracks two and five were mixed and mastered by EddyKayBeatz while tracks one, three, four and six were mixed and mastered by Adeleke.

Camidoh has been one of the biggest Ghanaian breakout artistes with his “Sugarcane” making waves around the world and racking up impressive streaming numbers..

He won the Afrobeat and Afropop Artistes of the Year at the 2022 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

Camidoh has turned out to be one of Ghana’s rising stars who has elevated Ghanaian music to the international level.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

