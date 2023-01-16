Bulgaria Launches Nationwide Crackdown on Illegal Migration and Alleged Human Traffickers

Sofia, Jan 16 (BTA/GNA) – Bulgaria has launched a nationwide crackdown on illegal migration, Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev told the media on Monday. He added that the campaign was planned a long time ago.

The Directorate General for Combating Organized Crime and the Border Police have already reported successful actions, Demerdzhiev said. “Major migrant trafficking groups have been hit. The operation will continue in the coming days in Turkey as well as Bulgaria,” he noted.

According to the Minister, similar actions are planned with Greece. “Interaction is the only way to respond to cross-border crime,” he stated.

Similarly, Prosecutor General Ivan Geshev wrote on Twitter: “Joint work and partnership are the only way to protect the people and the interests of Bulgaria.” Geshev thanked prosecutors and investigators across Bulgaria, the Interior Ministry leadership and the hundreds of police officers for the good job they have done in organizing the campaign and for their professional interaction.

On the orders of Prosecutor General, searches and seizures of addresses and vehicles of persons suspected of trafficking were carried out across the country on Monday. The operation was performed by officers of the General Directorate for Combating Organised Crime, General Directorate National Police, General Directorate Border Police, Sofia Directorate of Interior, Gendarmerie Directorate, as well as officers of the State Agency for National Security, said the Prosecutor General’s spokesperson Siika Mileva during a briefing on Monday.

Subject of the investigation are the alleged organizers on the Bulgarian side of large human trafficking channels from Turkiye, through Bulgaria, Serbia, Romania to countries in Central and Western Europe. The persons under investigation are suspected of organizing the transport by recruiting the drivers. Persons who are suspected of providing temporary accommodation for migrants are also investigated.

BTA/GNA

