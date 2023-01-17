Board is committed to transforming Venomous Vipers – Ackah-Yensu 

By James Esuon

Cape Coast, Jan. 17, GNA – Mr. Kweku Ackah-Yensu, the Board Chairman of the Cape Coast Venomous Vipers has expressed the commitment of the board towards the qualification of the club to the Ghana Premier League.

He said some structures have been put in place for management to ensure that the team qualifies from Division Two to Division One during the current football season and that the playing body had expressed optimism of producing the desire results.

“Even though the task may seem difficult, we are confident of a successful season for the team,” he stated.

Mr. Ackah-Yensu who spoke with the GNA Sports in an interview in Cape Coast said the rejuvenated club had a brighter future as it continued to unearth talented players to enable it to compete with the best in the Ghana Premier League in the coming years.

He said after taking ownership of the team last year, he had instituted measures to ensure that the club becomes one of the best in the country and that led to the decision of appointing Mr. Joseph Albert Nunoo as Chief Executive Officer and Mr. William Aggrey-Fynn as the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the team respectively.

“The club had so far performed creditably in the ongoing FA Cup by defeating Swedru ALL Blacks 2-1 to qualify for the next stage of the competition,” he stated, and that the team would be playing against Cape Coast Mysterious Ebusua Dwarfs in the next stage of the competition.

He expressed the hope that the team being coached by Robert Asibu and Joseph Carr, former national goalkeeper would succeed.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

