Black Asteroids to participate in FIFAe Nations Cup Qualifiers

By Francis Ofori

Accra, Jan. 18, GNA – Ghana’s e-Football national team, Black Asteroids is set to compete in the 2023 FIFAe Nations Cup series slated for January 26 to March 3, 2023.

Ghana would compete in weeks two and three of the qualifiers with high hopes of picking up positive results to increase their chances of making it to the playoffs stage.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) in a statement said the team had begun preparations ahead of the tournament, as the needed gaming equipment was provided to ensure a smooth experience in the competition.

The global competition is an eSports tournament held by FIFA, in partnership with EA Sports as gamers across the world would come together to represent their various countries.

Ghana would hope to make its first appearance this year to join 23 other countries, and compete for the ultimate prize.

Brazil won the 2022 edition of the FIFAe nations cup.

