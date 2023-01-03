Afriyie Barnieh extends contract with Hearts of Oak

By Francis Ofori

Accra, Jan. 3, GNA – Accra Hearts of Oak attacker, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh has extended his contract with the Ghana Premier League side, according to the club.



Sources close to the player revealed that the contract is expected to expire in February 2023, however, Barnieh would complete a move to Swiss Club, FC Zurich before the contract ends.



The 21-year old in 2020, signed a three-year contract with Hearts of Oak and has won the Ghana Premier League title, MTN FA Cup, and the President’s Cup with the club.



A statement released by the management of the club said “The management of Accra Hearts of Oak is pleased to announce to our teaming followers that Daniel Afriyie Barnieh has extended his contract with the club till February 2023”.



Barnieh has been one of the fastest-rising players in the Ghana Premier League, having played for Ghana’s Under-20 side, Under-23 team, Black Galaxies, and the Black Stars of Ghana.



He made history as one of the two players from the domestic league who were named in the Black Stars squad for the finals in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



The forward is currently on national assignment with Ghana’s home-based side, Black Galaxies preparing for the African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Algeria this month.

GNA

