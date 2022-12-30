The Cross Preachers Network donates to Future Stars Orphanage  

By Prince Acquah

Kasoa (C/R), Dec 30, GNA – The Cross Preachers Network (TCPN), an evangelism organisation in Ghana, has donated assorted items and an undisclosed amount of money to the Future Stars Orphanage at Buduburam in the Central Region.

The items; drinks, bags of rice, sachet water, toiletries and dresses, were a gesture of love for the Christmas season.

The group also held a funfair with series of activities and preached the word of God to put smiles on the faces of the children.

Mr Michael Nii Aryeetey, the Founder of TCPN, said the donation was an appreciation of God’s love and contribution towards the welfare of the children.

“This should not be seen as just a donation but a celebration of the Lord’s amazing mercies and favour in our lives. I feel excited to see the joy on the faces of these little ones who are our future leaders,” he said.

He commended all benefactors for supporting the cause of assisting the orphanage.

Mr Shadrack Donkor, the Founder of the Home, who received the items, expressed appreciation to the group for the gesture and called for more support to make the children comfortable.

“We hope in the near future you will be able to join many organisations to extend a helping hand to these children and their counterparts in other places,” he said.

GNA

