Statistics: Bulgaria Welcomes More Foreigners in November Y/Y

Sofia, Dec 30 (BTA/GNA) – In November 2022, the number of trips of Bulgarian residents abroad was 501,200 or 8.9% above their number in November 2021, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on Friday.

In November 2022, the number of visits of non-residents to Bulgaria was 671,500 or 52.8% more in comparison with November 2021. An overall increase in the trips for any purpose was registered.

Transit passes through the country were 37.4% (250,800) of all visits of foreigners.

In November 2022 most trips of Bulgarian residents were made to: Turkiye – 157,600, Greece – 85,100, Serbia – 43,800, Romania – 40,900, Germany – 25,700, the Republic of North Macedonia – 23,300, Italy – 18,800, Austria – 17,800, the United Kingdom – 15,200, Spain – 10,100.

Trips for other purposes (as a guest, for education, cultural and sports events) in November 2022 composed the greatest share of the total number of trips of Bulgarian residents abroad – 49.2%, followed by holiday and recreation – 25.7%, and business trips – 25.1%.

The share of visits of ЕU citizens was 45.9% of the total number of foreigners’ visits to Bulgaria in November 2022 and reached 308,300, mostly coming from Romania – 42.6% and Greece – 26.0%.

The visits of residents of non-EU countries were 297,900 or 44.4% of all visits to Bulgaria, most of them coming from Turkiye – 142,000 or 47.7%.

In November 2022, the most visits to Bulgaria were from: Turkiye – 142,000, Romania – 131,200, Greece – 80,100, Ukraine – 57,000, Serbia – 49,000, Republic of North Macedonia – 30,500, Germany – 21,700, Italy – 13,100, Poland – 11,700, Israel – 10,900.

In November 2022, the predominant share of visits was for other purposes – 53.9%, followed by trips for holiday and recreation – 27.9%, and business trips – 18.2%.

