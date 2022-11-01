Four in court for allegedly engaging in land guard activities in East Legon 

By Joyce Danso

Accra, Nov. 1, GNA- Four persons accused of engaging in land guard activities at East Legon have appeared before an Adentan Circuit Court.

They are Karim Yusif, 28, Yusif Abu,33, Musah Mohammed, 29, all masons, and Kofi Salim, a 23-year-old labourer.

Charged for being on premises for an unlawful purpose and engaging in land guard activities, the four accused persons, who had legal representations, pleaded not guilty.

The court presided over by Mrs Sedinam Awo Balokah admitted each person to bail in the sum of GHC300,000 with three sureties, one to be justified.

The court also ordered the accused persons to stay off the disputed land pending the outcome of the trial.

Prosecuting Chief Inspector Maxwell Lanyo narrated that the complainant (name withheld) was the foreman of Spedee Empire Company Limited and the accused persons, residents of Alhaji Tabora.

Chief inspector Lanyo said the company owned a plot of land, which was yet to be developed at East Legon.

On March 14, 2022, the prosecution said, the complainant visited the said plot and detected that someone was working on the land without his consent.

It said the complainant reported the matter to the Police and both parties were made to produce their documents for investigations.

The prosecution said the Police wrote to the Lands Commission for verification of both documents.

It said the report from the Lands Commission indicated that the land belonged to Spedee Empire Company Limited, with a Land title certificate issued to the company.

The prosecution said the accused persons and their allies were advised to keep off the land.

It said the accused persons kept disturbing the complainant, so he took the matter to the High Court in Tema where the other claimant was restrained.

On October 12, this year, the complainant went to develop the land and met the accused persons who had been placed on the land by the other claimant to protect the land for him.

The prosecution said a report was made to the Police and the accused persons were picked up.

It said efforts were underway to arrest the other claimant.

GNA

