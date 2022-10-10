Zero Waste Bosomtwi partners youth associations to clean communities 

By Erica Apeatua Addo

Amoanda (W/R), October 10, GNA – Zero Waste Bosomtwi, a waste company, at the weekend partnered youth associations in Amoanda, Damang, Huni-Valley and Bompieso in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality to rid the respective communities of filth.

The six-hour clean-up exercise saw the participants clearing bushy surroundings, desilt chocked drains and swept areas littered with empty water sachet bags.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, the Chairman of Huni-Valley Youth Association and Coordinator of the programme, Mr Justice Frimpong, lauded the Chief Executive Officer of Zero Waste Bosomtwi, Mr Ebenezer Afful for initiating the programme.

He also expressed gratitude to the Gold Fields Ghana Foundation through Abosso Goldfields Limited (AGL) for assisting them to organize the exercise to mark the 2022 World Clean-Up Day.

Mr Eric Doe Ackuayi, Senior Community Affairs Officer at AGL, explained that the Gold Field Foundation spent about $1.3 million on water and sanitation programmes and projects in catchment communities, including the construction of toilets and solid waste management.

According to him, AGL through the Foundation, sought to promote development in all their host communities and their focus area include water and sanitation, adding, they were glad the youth in the four communities had partnered the foundation to work together.

He thanked all the participants and assured them that the Foundation through AGL would support such programmes to promote good health in the country.

GNA

