Yeji residents appeal for deplorable town roads to be fixed

By Jerry Azanduna

Yeji (BE/R) Oct. 21, GNA – Residents of Yeji have appealed to the Government to consider the rehabilitation of the town’s roads as part of the prioritised national urban roads reshaping projects to give the town a facelift.

They said that would also make the town a befitting district capital.

The rehabilitation of the town’s roads, according to the residents, would also not only enhance its status as one of the nation’s known fish trading and general agriculture produce marketing centre, but promote the socio-economic activities of the people for increased wealth-creation in the area.

Most of the town’s roads are in a deplorable state and that had been impeding quick and easy movement of goods and services by both residents and non-residents who had been coming there for business purposes.

The appeal was made in an interview with a cross section of residents during a visit to the town in the Pru East District of Bono East Region by the Ghana News Agency (GNA).

Mr Muntari Ishau and Mr Charles Ametepeh both local taxi drivers, lamented the unmotorable nature of the road network, saying it had been causing constant damage and breakdown of their vehicles.

They said the situation was affecting their scanty daily sales because of frequent maintenance and its associated high cost.

When contacted, Alhaji Adams Abdulaih, the District Chief Executive, said the rehabilitation of the town’s roads had been given on contract and assured work would soon begin for socio-economic activities to improve.

