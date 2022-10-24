We support Dr Nkansah as the new Director General – New Teacher group

By Florence Afriyie Mensah

Ejisu (Ash), Oct.24, GNA – A teacher group, known as ‘Modern Teachers for Development’ has commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for appointing Dr. Eric Nkansah as the new Director-General for Ghana Education Service (GES).

The group believes that the appointment of the new Director General was timely and was hopeful that with support from all stakeholders in the educational sector, the new D-G would work to transform education and seek the welfare of teachers.

The Reverend Nicholas Adu Berko, the group’s convener, at a media briefing at Ejisu in the Ashanti Region, declared that the group was in support of the President’s decision to appoint Dr. Nkansah.

“We support the President one hundred percent for appointing Dr. Eric Nkansah as the new Director-General for GES, the appointment is not out of place, he has the capability to work in the educational sector,” he noted.

Rev. Adu Berko said the group was not happy with leaders of teacher unions discrediting the competencies of the new Director-General for GES.

He explained that with such decisions, teachers in the classrooms were supposed to have been consulted before making false profiling about Dr. Nkansah.

“Some of the issues raised were that the new Director-General has never taught before, and that too we discredit. If they want to do their checks and balances, the profile is on social media, who cares to find out.

He taught as a geography teacher at Kintampo SHS from 2000-2006, he explained.

“…And I know GES has records of every teacher and every person that has ever dropped on their pay slip, so I am urging the leaders of our unions to check before they discredit Dr Nkansah as our new Director-General of GES.’

The convener explained that one did not have to be a professional before he could teach, “we the teacher unions are aware that it is not only those who go to the teacher training that qualify to be teachers – we have professional teachers and non-professional teachers.”

He cited Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the energy minister, as one who did well in managing the government’s Free School High School Programme well despite, he not being in the educational sector – giving a tracking system that helped to shape the educational system.

GNA

