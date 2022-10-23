“We can only pray for a better tomorrow” – Samini to President 

By Stanley Senya

Accra, Oct. 23, GNA – Popular Ghanaian musician Emmanuel Andrews Samini, known in the entertainment industry as Samini Dagaati, has joined the list of artistes who have expressed worry over the state of the economy.

The singer posted on his Facebook page on Sunday October 23, saying, he believed in President Akuffo Addo’s vision and concept of change, but noted that he was also worried about the remaining two years to be ruled by the President.

“But two years to go as President, my soul bleeds,” he wrote in the post.

“Our investments wash away daily as the dollar openly whips our Cedi, your people are crying. We cannot pretend all is well,” he stated in the post.

He admitted he supported President Akufo-Addo’s bid to be President, but he is disheartened as investments are not yielding profits as a result of the rapid depreciation of the Cedi.

Samini, notwithstanding, is hopeful that Ghana would overcome the prevailing economic crisis since it’s blessed with the ability to confront problems head-on.

“But if God has blessed Ghana with anything, it is our ability to stare difficulty right in the face and say, it will be alright,” he continued.

Meanwhile, Samini has urged Ghanaians to keep faith and pray for a better Ghana.

“We go keep hope alive and continue to soldier on. What’s a man without hope? We can only continue to pray for a better tomorrow. To all my ‘high graders’ out there, I say it again , we will be alright,” he said.

Samini has been a loyal supporter of President Akufo-Addo, especially during his re-election in 2020.

He composed songs and accompanied the President on his campaign trips to support his good work.

GNA

