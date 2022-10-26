UN to commit $500m to development activities in Ghana 

By Edward Acquah

Accra, Oct. 26. GNA- The United Nations in Ghana has developed a new-generation Cooperation Framework that will allow the Organisation to commit US$500m towards development activities in the country from 2023 to 2025.

The Framework, which is expected to be signed “shortly”, will serve as an instrument for planning and implementation of UN development activities in Ghana.

Speaking at a high-level reception to mark the 77th UN Day in Accra Tuesday night, Mr Charles Abani, UN Resident Coordinator in Ghana, said the Framework would empower institutions and people, strengthen partnerships, and increase accountability.

“Our focus will be on three key outcomes – inclusive, sustainable and resilient economic transformation, equitable access to services, and durable peace and security in Ghana and across the sub-region, especially for those most left behind,” he said.

Ghana was admitted to the UN on 8 March 1957, two days after attaining independence from Great Britain.

In June 2021, Ghana was elected to the UN Security Council for the 2022-2023 term.

Mr Abani commended Ghana for its leadership in the quest for peace and democracy through the efforts at sub-regional, regional, and global levels.

He said the contributions of Ghana to peace and security in West Africa and beyond “are a stellar example for all”.

“Ghana is one of the top ten contributing countries for UN peacekeeping missions and the number one contributing country for women peacekeepers,” Mr Abani said.

He reiterated the commitment of the UN to provide “transformative assistance” to Ghana to enable the country to recover from global challenges, build back better and achieve the SDGs.

Mr Thomas Mbomba, a Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration called for collaborative efforts to tackle existing challenges and “shape a better future for the world”.

“I urge us all to reaffirm our shared promise for the attainment of peace, co-existence, universal human rights, tolerance, and advancement of inclusive socio-economic growth established within the UN Charter,” he said.

The UN is an international organisation founded in 1945. The Organisation’s membership has grown from the original 51 Member States in 1945 to the current 193 Member States.

The work of the UN covers five main areas – maintain international peace and security; protect human rights; deliver humanitarian aid; support sustainable development and climate action, and uphold international law.

This year’s UN Day was marked on the theme: “Building on the 3Ss— Solidarity, Sustainability and Science— towards a more resilient Ghana”.

