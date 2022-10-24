Romania’s defence minister resigns over policy on Ukraine war

Bucharest, Oct 24, (DPA/GNA) – Romanian Defence Minister, Vasile Dincu, resigned on Monday, citing differences with President Klaus Iohannis, over the war in Ukraine.

Speaking in a recent television interview, Dincu said the only path to ending the war, lay through negotiations with Russia.

Iohannis responded that the official position of Romania and the European Union, was that it was up to Ukraine to decide whether and when to negotiate.

Dincu posted his resignation on Facebook, referring to the “impossibility of cooperation with the Romanian president, the commander-in-chief of the armed forces.”

Dincu is a member of the country’s powerful Social Democratic Party (PSD), within the ruling grand coalition.

GNA

