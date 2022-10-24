Radio presenter fights breast cancer among market women in Takoradi 

By Seth Danquah

Tanokrom (WR), Oct. 24, GNA – Ms Chelsy Sey, a broadcast journalist with the Global Media Alliance, has organized a breast cancer screening and awareness creation exercise dubbed, “Boobs Up Campaign” for market women at the Jubilee Market in Takoradi.

The “Boobs Up Campaign” initiative under the Boss Up 100 Foundation, was aimed at sensitizing women on the need to get screened for both breast and cervical cancer which were the most common cancers in women.

Ms Chelsy Sey in an interview, noted that though a lot of sensitizations had gone on, many women in the informal sector especially, market women found it difficult to move to the health facilities to get screened, hence the need to take the project to them.

She explained that the highest cause of premature mortality among women in the world was breast and cervical cancer making both cancers a major health problem for women.

According to her, when diagnosed early, both breast and cervical cancer could be successfully treated and managed effectively.

“There is a risk that every woman will develop breast and cervical cancer. Various risk factors can affect the susceptibility of each woman,” she stated.

She mentioned that early menarche, late menopause, late childbirth, oral contraceptives, and hormonal therapy for menopause as well as high alcohol intake increased the risk of breast cancer.

Ms Sey explained that research added that the impact of diet and environmental factors were some probable causes of the disease and stated that frequent participation in screening services was a major intervention for the prompt and appropriate management of women with abnormalities.

The free screening exercise, which was organized in collaboration with Nana Care Solutions, screened more than 100 women of which some were referred to health facilities for check-ups.

