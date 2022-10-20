President appoints new GES Director-General

Accra, Oct. 20, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed Dr. Eric Nkansah to act as the new Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES).

He replaces Professor Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa, who was last Monday relieved of his responsibilities as a seconded staff to the GES by the President.

A statement issued and signed by the Secretary to the President, Nana Asante Bediatuo, said the appointment was in consonance with Section 19 (1), (2) (a) and (b) of the Pre-Tertiary Education Act, 2020 (Act 1049).

It said Dr Nkansah would act in that capacity pending receipt of the constitutionally required advice of the Governing Council of the Service, given in consultation with the Public Service Commission.

His appointment took effect on Wednesday, October 19, 2022.

However, he is expected to either accept or decline the appointment within fourteen days.

Dr Nkansah until his appointment was the Director in charge of Tertiary Education at the Ministry of Education.

His immediate predecessor, Prof Opoku-Amankwa was appointed Director-General of the GES in January 2021 by the President. His secondment from the KNUST to the GES was extended in June 2021.

But President Akufo-Addo relieved him of his duties with the explanation that the exigencies that required his skills and expertise as the Director-General of the GES no longer existed.

The extension of his secondment in June 2021, according to the Presidency, went beyond a three-year maximum limit and thus contravened the Human Resource Policy Framework and Manual of the Public Services Commission.

GNA

