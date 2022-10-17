President Akufo-Addo inaugurates residential complex for Appeal Court Judges 

By Stephen Asante

Kumasi, Oct. 17, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has inaugurated the completed residential complex for Appeal Court Judges, at Danyame, in Kumasi.

The 20-unit four-bedroom bungalows with two-bedroom outhouse, was funded by the government through the District Assemblies’ Common Fund.

The complex, covering a seven-acre plot of land, has other facilities, including a swimming pool, club house, tennis court, seven-bedroom guest house, internal road network and facilities management office.

President Nana Akufo-Addo, who was assisted by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, at the inauguration of the ultra-modern accommodation facility, said his Administration valued the contribution of judges in the justice delivery system of the country.

Therefore, the government was determined to provide the requisite incentives and infrastructure to boost their work.

The President said upholding the Rule of Law remained critical in deepening democracy, freedom of speech and justice.

He said it was against this backdrop that his Administration was investing in a comprehensive e-justice infrastructure to bridge the technological gap in Ghana’s justice delivery system.

President Nana Akufo-Addo lauded the Asantehene for providing the seven-acre land for the construction of the judges’ complex.

The government, he said, was grateful to the king for his kind gesture, and tasked the judicial service to ensure good maintenance of the facility.

The Chief Justice, Justice Kwasi Annin Yeboah, described the completion of the residential facility as timely given the inadequacy of accommodation facilities for judges in the country.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

