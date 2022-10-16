Playing against Ghana was very difficult—Benin’s Tennis Coach  

By: Francis Ofori

Lome, Togo, Oct. 15, GNA – Yves Kidjo, Head Coach of Benin’s Tennis veteran side and former National Champion says battling Ghana at the All Veterans Championship was a very difficult task for him and his team.

Champions, Ghana managed to pick up an all-important win against Benin who tried to prove stubborn to the side after giving them a tough challenge.

The Head Coach in an interview with the GNA Sports said his side could have won the game, but the Ghanaian side beat them with experience—which he described as the strength of the men in orange and black.

According to him, coming into the game, he knew it was going to be a challenge for his team following Ghana’s record and zeal exhibited in the past editions of the championship.

“I don’t think that Ghana does not deserve the win, they deserve because they have more and more balance and strong players, because Ghana used to be one of the top table tennis ranked countries in Africa and Benin always at the back trying to catch up,” he stated.

The head coach further said Benin would prepare very well ahead of the singles category in order to prove a point to the Ghanaian side as a way of getting back into the game.

The veteran tennis player further hailed Sunday Kinnouezan who gave Ghana’s Kofi Nti a difficult challenge but could not hold him through out as Ghana sneaked pass Benin over a margin.

Yves Kidjo finally congratulated team Ghana for giving them a tough match and promised to come back stronger in the next edition of the team match.

The 11th edition of the competition saw team Ghana defend their title with an impressive performance displayed.

