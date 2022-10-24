Okra to make epic musical comeback with Sarkodie, Stonebwoy features  

Accra, Oct. 24, GNA – Okra Tom Dawidi, one of Ghana’s best rapper’s, is plotting a sensational comeback with a series of exciting musical projects.

Okra, who is often referred to as the “Kasaharilist”, is set to release the music video for his timeless hit single “You Know Get Money”, which features Hiplife legend Reggie Rockstone.

The video for the song, which made waves years ago, has finally been shot, with some interesting characters making an appearance in the well-curated masterpiece.

Okra, who is a philanthropist and a businessman, is poised to thrill music lovers with some good music.

“I am delighted to shoot a video for this hit single and am grateful to everyone who has supported me over the years. Fans should watch out for this because it is going to be a blockbuster,” Okra said in an interview.

In the coming months, the Ghanaian rap music icon is also expected to release singles featuring Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, and a new crop of artistes.

Okra’s most recent single, “Fitem,” was released in 2018 and featured Sarkodie, who described Okra as one of the best lyricists and someone who inspired young rappers in a social media post a few years ago.

The rapper was one of Ghana’s topmost rappers in the early 2000s with back-to-back hits from the camp of Hammer of the Last Two.

Okra’s “Ayekoo” single featuring Obrafour and Tinny, released in the early 2000s, remains one of the best music collaborations in the annals of Ghanaian music.

GNA

