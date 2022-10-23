New NDC Constituency executives elected in Krachi East

By Kingsley Mamore

Nwane (O/R) Oct. 23, GNA – A new set of constituency executives have been elected for a four-year term on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Krachi East Constituency.

The newly elected executives led by their chairman, Mr Rahman Sulemana, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA), that their aim was to reunite the party and protect the seat for 2024 general election.

Mr Sulemana polled 559 votes for to beat the incumbent Mr Joseph Asekre for the Chairmanship slot.

Mr John Adukpo with 297 votes won the Vice Chairman position beating five other candidates.

The position of Secretary went to Mr Safo Nketia who polled 541 votes.

Mr Isaac Kaliwa becomes the Deputy Secretary with 500 votes, beating Mr Francis Boyesah Gesalogy with 358 and Mr Wilson Denteh 200 votes.

The Treasurer-elect, Mr Calvin Tsali Dasievor polled 504 votes to cruise over two other candidates.

Mr Maxwell Amanyo won the Deputy Treasurer post with 497 votes against Mr Inusah Nimatu 309 and Mr Richard Nyabi Nyagyabrun 279 votes respectively.

Mr Stephen Kwabena Waja, who was maintained as the Organiser polled 806 votes while Mr Ibrahim Neini Rahma won the Deputy Organiser post with 396 votes.

Madam Aishetu Osman was also retained as the Women Organiser with 61 votes and Madam Dordoe Abena Bernice also retained with 62 votes as the Deputy Women Organiser.

Mr Adamu Sako won as Youth Organiser and was deputised by Mr Eric Gidisu who retained the position with 67 votes.

Mr Nlepah Peter emerged as Communication Officer with Mr Mohammed Hakim as the Deputy.

Mr Issifu Danjima maintained his position as the Zongo Caucus Coordinator with 662 votes while Mr Ladzagla Francis was the Youth Representative.

Others who won for the executive members were, Mr Ishmael Kofi Mafo, Madam Agnes Babayi, Mr Richard Miletso, Mr Emmanuel Kofi Ladzi, Mr Bright Frimpong, Stephen Gyayo, Mr Sakna Ben and Mr Ibrahim Iddrisu.

The occasion was witnessed by Mr. Wisdom Gidisu, Member of Parliament (MP) for Krachi East Constituency.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

