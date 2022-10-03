Nana Clark not related to Akwakrom stool – Chief of Akwakrom  

By Isaac Arkoh, GNA

Cape Coast, Oct 3, GNA – Nana Akwa II, the Chief of Akwakrom, says Christopher Ekow Clark Quansah, the first accused person in the murder of Ms Georgina Asor Botwey, in Mankessim, is not the Tufohen of Akwakrom.

Nana Akwa described Quansah’s kingly appearance in photographs in the media as part of his dishonest efforts to hold himself as a chief in the community.

Reacting to the media reports referring to him as Nana Clarke, Nana Akwa said it was ‘misleading’ and ‘unfortunate’.

He has, therefore, asked the media to stop referring to Quansah as such.

“In the four years of my reign as the Chief in this community, Quansah has never robed as a Chief and cannot do so before me.

“He may have a role to play somehow as any good resident would do, but I have not presented him before any traditional authority as Tufohen as is being claimed in the media,” he explained.

According to Nana Akwa, there was no vacant stool meant for Akwakrom Tufuhen and with only one palace in Akwakrom, he cannot hold himself as such.

He explained that before his installation, the predecessor informed him that he had not performed any customary rites to present Quansah to the Omanhen of Ekumfi Traditional Council for him to be accepted as Tufuhen of Akwakrom and that had not changed since he took over.

Nana Akwa further explained that he was yet to present a list of his sub-chiefs and elders to the Traditional Council, so the reference to Quansah as the Tufohen should be treated with the contempt it deserved.

“I entreat the general public and the media to disregard the photo used in publishing the identity of the said Nana Clarke as a Tufuhen of Akwakrom.

“The picture has no bearing on the Akwakrom stool. We know him but not as a chief in Akwakrom,” he added.

