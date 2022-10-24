Malta Guinness WPL: Ridge City fights back thrice to earn a point from Thunder Queens   

By Edna A. Quansah

Accra, Oct. 24, GNA – A brace from Cecilia Agyiri and a goal from Loretta Afful was enough to grab a point for Ridge City when they hosted Thunder Queens in matchday three of the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League.

The game ended 3-3 from Thunder Queens’ goals coming from Gifty Osei, Juliet Abankwa and Gloria Fosuaa.

Thunder Queens’ Osei opened the scoring within two minutes when she capitalised on a defensive error to put her side upfront.

Eight minutes after, Abankwa doubled the lead for Thunder Queens, however, their joy was short lived when Agyiri, maneuvered her way through the forest of legs to pull one back for Ridge City in the 12th minute.

This gingered the hosts to go all out to defeat the visiting team, but at the stroke of halftime, Thunder Queens’ Fosuaa gave her side the cushioning goal via a spot kick to end the game 3-1.

From recess, the home team began to pile pressure on Thunder Queens. This yielded positive results when Ridge City’s Agyiri was fouled in the opponent’s 18-yard box. Though her spot kick was saved by Rose Teye Baah on first attempt, the ball slipped from her hands and Agyiri quickly followed to slot the ball into the net in the 53rd minute.

Afful pulled parity for Ridge City in the 58th minute with her stunning goal with assist from Celestina Boye who was impressive with her pace and dribbling skills.

This is Ridge City’s first point grabbed after three matches, whiles Thunder Queens is on five points with a win and two draws.

Ridge City’s Cecilia Agyiri was voted the Woman of the match.

Betway Ghana is the development partners of the Malta Guinness WPL.

GNA

