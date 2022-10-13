Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League launched in grand style 

Accra, Oct.13, GNA – The 2022/23 Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League (WPL) have officially been launched at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra yesterday with some exciting packages laid out to develop the women’s football in Ghana.

Malta Guinness, the headline sponsor of the league would partner the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to develop the women’s league in a three-year marriage worth Ghc10 million.

Madam Estella Muzito, the Managing Director of Malta Guinness Ghana speaking at the event said it was high time women were given the needed support to enhance their potential, hence the need for her outfit to come on board and make this dream possible.

She said the first round of matches last season was a testament that the ladies had lots of potentials to exhibit to the world.

She added that Malta Guinness was much concerned about projecting women to make them relevant and occupy top positions all over the world.

Madam Muzito urged Ghanaians to join hands and support Malta Guinness to promote women’s football to a satisfactory level.

Mr Kurt Simeone Okraku, the President of the GFA also commended Malta Guinness for coming on board as headline sponsor in their quest to promote the league.

He lauded the association’s commitment in making women’s football a well-recognised sport in Ghana, having supported some coaches to broaden their coaching knowledge in Europe.

According to him, GFA was keen on supporting not only the senior side but also to develop the Division One side.

The GFA President said it was part of the initiatives of the body to ensure a bigger relationship with Malta Guinness to develop women’s football in the country.

Madam Hillary Boaten, the Chairperson of the Women’s Premier League committee also commended the efforts of Malta Guinness and the GFA for their support towards women’s football.

She stated that the WPL board would be glad to see Malta Guinness extend their contract after the three-year deal to make the league attractive again.

The match-day two matches would kick off this weekend at the various league centres.

GNA

