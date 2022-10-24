Liz Truss expected to give full support to successor

London, LOct 24, (PA Media/DPA/GNA) – Outgoing British Prime Minister Liz Truss, is expected to give full support to her successor as prime minister, Downing Street.

Asked if she would be supporting the new occupant of No 10, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said, “I am confident that she would.”

The spokesman confirmed, that it would be for the new prime minister to decide whether to proceed with the medium-term fiscal plan, setting out how the Government will get the public finances back on track on October 31 as planned.

“The Treasury continues to work towards having a package ready for the 31st, should a new prime minister wish it to proceed on that date,” the spokesman said.

GNA

