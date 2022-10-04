Let us encourage the youth to work hard – Kenya’s High Commissioner  

By Edward Williams

Kpando (V/R), Oct.4, GNA – Mr Eliphas Barine, Kenya’s High Commissioner to Ghana, has urged the Akpini Traditional Authority to encourage the youth to work hard for their sustainability and development of the local economy.

He said “work has never hurt anybody. I have not heard anyone going to the hospital because of the work they do.”

Mr Barine said this when he paid a courtesy call to the Paramount Chief of the Akpini Traditional Area, Togbuiga Dagadu IX.

He said the call formed part of his activities for the 2022 Regional Annual General Meeting of the Association of Ghana Industries, Eastern, Volta and Oti regions.

Mr Barine said both the young and the old must be encouraged to work hard and be made aware that they could still become successful if they failed along the way.

He said looking at the history of the Africa continent, one idea of founding fathers of the countries was to achieve independence from colonial rule.

Mr Barine noted that it was time for the continent to leverage on trade for its development, adding that the continent was blessed with resources, and it was important that they were utilized.

Togbuiga Dagadu IX, Paramount Chief of the Akpini Traditional Area in the Kpando Municipality, noted that the African Continental Free Trade Area was a great concept and commended the High Commissioner for his efforts.

He said people were producing a lot but were not sure how they would proceed, adding that most farmers suffered post-harvest losses.

Togbuiga Dagadu said the Area was endowed with many tourism potentials and would advance plans to engage the High Commissioner on how to mutually tap into each other.

He said the Area by virtue of the lake was an aquaculture and agricultural zone hence the need for engagement to encourage private sector relationships.

Mr Dela Gadzanku, Regional Chairman, Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), Eastern, Volta and Oti, said traditional authorities were important in succeeding to building a strong partnership.

“For us as Industries, the traditional authority is important if we want to succeed therefore it is very crucial that we build very good positive partnerships with them.”

The High Commissioner also made a similar call on the Biakoye District Chief Executive (DCE) in the Oti region and commended the leadership style exhibited in the district.

He urged the workers to put the resources available to achieve maximum output to the development of the district.

Mr Barine said the Africa continent could achieve its dreams and aspirations if the platform were provided for the private sector to thrive and there could be no other way to transform the African continent other than encouraging what it produced and consumed that created jobs and wealth, respectively.

Madam Millicent Kabuki Carboo, Biakoye DCE, expressed gratitude to the High Commissioner for the visit and hoped it would foster a more deepened bilateral relationship between the District and the Kenya High Commission.

She said the district was endowed with tourism potential and called on the High Commissioner to see how the district could benefit as well as promote the sites.

The Annual General Meeting which will be held at Worawora on October 4, is themed: “Promoting Local Economic Development for the African Continental Free Trade Area.”

