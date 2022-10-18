Ledzokuku MP donates 3800 Mathematical Sets to BECE Candidates

Nii Martey M. Botchway

Accra, Oct 18, GNA – Mr Benjamin Ayiku Narteh, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ledzokuku, has presented mathematical sets to all Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates in the constituency.

The MP who was accompanied by the Municipal Director of Education, Mrs Theresa Tetteh presented a total of 3,800 mathematical sets to schools candidates in the municipality.

The gestures, he said was to ensure that none of the candidates lacked basic items needed for the examinations.

Mr Narteh who interacted with the candidates during the presentation admonished them to refrain from engaging in examination malpractices.

He said, the future of the country rested on their shoulders, and urged them to excel in the examination to ensure that the investments of their parents, teachers and the country do not go waste.

“I urge you all to excel in the examinations and make everyone proud of you,” he said.

Mrs Tetteh, the Municipal Director of Education, said the final year BECE candidates had been counselled on examination malpractices and their implications.

She said that the provision of the mathematical sets by the MP would go a long way to reduce the rate at which students communicated in the examination halls.

She said: ” a lot of measures had been put in place to prevent examination malpractices during the BECE and I am confident that this year’s BECE will be better because of the efforts put in place to ensure that the candidates excelled.”

She commended the MP for the gesture.

The BECE began on, Monday, October 17, and will end on Friday, October 21.

A total of 3,800 candidates sitting for the examination at 13 centres within the Ledzokuku Municipality.

GNA

