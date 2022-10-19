Kwabre East to benefit from massive road infrastructure – Amoako-Atta 

By Samuel Ofori Boateng

Suame (Ash), Oct. 19, GNA – Mr Akwasi Amoako-Atta, the Minister of Roads and Highways, has assured the people of Kwabre East and Amansie of a massive road infrastructure to improve their living conditions.

He said works had been completed for the contractors to move to site in the next two weeks to reconstruct the deplorable road networks in those towns.

Speaking at the sod-cutting ceremony to begin the construction of the Four-Tier Suame Interchange in Kumasi, he said the government would not disappoint the people.

The chiefs and people of the Kwabre East Constituency have, in recent times, complained about the poor road network and lack of other basic infrastructure such as a fit-for-purpose hospital.

They claimed that the constituency, which had delivered the highest votes for the NPP in the last two elections, had been neglected by the Government in terms of development to improve the living conditions of the people.

The people, led by Barima Saasi Ayeboafo II, Chief of Mamponteng, threatened to vote against the NPP in the 2024 elections if their plea for improved road networks and basic infrastructure were not heeded.

The Amansie West and South districts have the most deplorable road networks in the Ashanti Region, making them prone to accidents and armed robbery attacks, leading to loss of lives.

The announcement by the Minister is, therefore, welcome news to the people who are eagerly waiting to see the start of the projects.

GNA

