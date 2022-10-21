KPMG renovates washrooms for Abelenkpe Community Basic School 

Accra, Oct. 21, GNA – The KPMG Ghana, a professional services firm, has renovated washroom facilities for pupils and teachers of the Abelenkpe Community Basic School in Accra to promote good hygiene practices in the school.

The move was in furtherance of the firm’s citizenship project, which seeks to serve and strengthen communities to address identified challenges and contribute to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

The completion of the washrooms marked the completion of the second phase of the Project, a news brief shared with the Ghana News Agency said.

The firm renovated a school block for the Abelenkpe Community Basic School last year in the first phase of the citizenship project.

“KPMG is happy to announce that the renovation of the washrooms has now been completed. The generous contributions from staff and partners are what helped KPMG to uphold the ‘Together & For Better’ values of the firm, while making a stark difference in the everyday lives of the pupils at the school,” the statement said.

It said the firm was committed to working together with the school in keeping with its commitment to serving and strengthening communities, advancing education, and contributing to the achievement of the SDGs.

“KPMG remains at the forefront of serving and strengthening our markets and communities in tangible ways through citizenship. It is core to our purpose and part of our legacy,” it said.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

