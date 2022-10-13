Internal Auditors undergo training in Risk-Based Workplan for public institution 

By Albert Futukpor

Tamale, Oct 13, GNA – Selected staff of Internal Audit Units from the five regions in the north have undergone training in the preparation of the 2023 Annual Risk-Based Internal Audit (RBIA) Workplan for Public Institutions.

The two-day training, organised in Tamale by the Internal Audit Agency (IAA), was aimed at equipping participants with the requisite skills to prepare and submit the 2023 RBIA Workplans on time and in the form and manner that complied with the IAA’s standards.

It was in accordance with Section 83 (4) of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921), which required Internal Auditors to, in consultation with Principal Spending Officers, prepare an annual risk-based audit workplan of activities required to be performed in a financial year.

Dr Eric Oduro Osae, Director-General of IAA, whose speech was read on his behalf during the training by Mr William Offei-Mensah, Deputy Director-General in-charge of Technical and Field Operations at IAA, said the training took cognizance of “The ongoing reforms in Public Sector Internal Audit, which promote practice of risk-based internal auditing to prevent and reduce irregularities associated with the management of public funds.”

He said the IAA had, in line with its mandate, issued Guidelines for the preparation of the 2023 RBIA plans, which include mandatory thrust areas to be considered in addition to those identified through the risk assessment process.

The mandatory thrust areas for consideration in the 2023 RBIA plan included monthly auditing of the Electronic Salary Payment Voucher of covered entities to eliminate ghost names and clean the payroll.

There is also the submission of the audited report to the IAA not later than the 15th of every month, follow-up and validate implementation of recommendations contained in the 2021 Auditor-General’s Report and Management Letter, as well as the ensuring of mainstreaming of Enterprise Risk Management system into the operations of covered entities, among others.

Dr Osae said, “The 2023 RBIA workplans must be completed, received by your Management, approved by both the Audit Committee and Board and submitted to the IAA not later than 31st January 2023.”

He advised them to work with Management to reduce irregularities reported by the Auditor-General and ensure that they aided covered entities to manage public funds efficiently and effectively.

Alhaji Shani Alhassan Saibu, Northern Regional Minister, whose speech was read on his behalf, expressed the Regional Coordinating Council’s appreciation to internal auditors for their role in promoting adherence to the Public Financial Management Act in the region.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

