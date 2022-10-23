Incumbent retains NDC chairmanship in Bolgatanga East Constituency 

By Anthony Adongo Apubeo

Zuarungu (U/E), Oct 23, GNA – Mr Isaac Azure Ayelatoe, incumbent National Democratic Congress (NDC) Chairman of the Bolgatanga East Constituency of the Upper East Region has been retained for the next four years.

Mr Ayelatoe polled 306 votes to beat his only competitor in the race, Mr Solomon Adombire, who polled 110 votes.

For Vice Chairmanship position, Mr Bruce Ayine Akolgo secured 303 votes to beat Samuel Akunlebge who had 113 votes while Mr Jacob Abugre Aka-eri polled 304 votes to win the Secretary position ahead of Mr William Azoah who had 108 votes with two ballots rejected.

The other elected executives include Mr Virgil Abedana Nbella, Deputy Secretary, Mr David Atia, Treasurer, Mr Samuel Abobire Anamasime, Deputy Treasurer, Mr Joseph Abugre Atanga, Organiser, Mr Martin Anyoka Apingo, Deputy Organiser, Ms Matilda Adombiri-Naba, Women Organiser, and Ms Felicia Awuni, Deputy Women Organiser.

While Mr Michael Asugre Anagbire went unopposed as the Youth Organiser, Mr Tony Ayamdoo was elected Deputy Youth Organiser and Mr Inusah Alagsibinge Anafo went unopposed as the Youth Representative.

The rest are, Mr Ibrahim Aniah Aneribazanga, Communication Officer, Mr Albert Atiah Deputy Communication Officer and Mr Ibrahim Bukari, Zongo, Caucus.

The Other eight include M Elisha Asmpana, Mr Thomas Nyaaba, Mr Barnabas Ayelegasa, Mr Charles Ayinbire Atambire, Mr Moses Aniah Aduko, Mr Philip Azure, Mr John Adaa Ayamga and Mr Hamza Asolmia.

The Chairman thanked the delegates for the confidence reposed in him and the other executives and promised to work in union with other structures of the party to ensure unity and victory in the 2024 general elections.

He appealed to members of the party to bury their differences and support the new leadership of the party to strengthen it and ensure its success in the constituency.

A total 418 delegates were expected to cast their votes and was supposed to start at about 0800 hours but due to the late arrival of election materials the voting finally begun around 1400 hours and ran into the night.

GNA

