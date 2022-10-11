GNPC-Ghana renews MoU with Gambia National Petroleum Company 

Accra, Oct. 11, GNA – The Ghana National Petroleum Company (GNPC-Ghana) has renewed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed in 2019 with the Gambia National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC-Gambia).

The MoU is to promote and intensify cooperation between the two countries in the oil and gas industry.

A statement issued in Accra said the MoU will run for three more years until 2025.

Mr Opoku Ahweneeh Danquah, Chief Executive Officer, of GNPC, said “GNPC-Ghana is excited to share knowledge from its operations offshore and on-shore to enable GNPC-Gambia to begin its offshore and onshore operations on a sound footing.”

Under the MoU, GNPC-Ghana will support GNPC-Gambia by providing technical capacity building in petroleum research, exploration and production techniques, information systems and data management.

The two parties will also share expertise, equipment, and personnel along the oil and gas value chain.

Mr Yaya F. Barrow, the Managing Director of GNPC-Gambia, expressed “appreciation and gratitude to GNPC-Ghana for lending expertise to the GNPC-Gambia during the first phase of the MOU.”

He said there would be attachments and executive visits, which would add significant value to GNPC-Gambia.

He asked GNPC-Ghana to advance the cooperation through joint ventures with GNPC-Gambia in its frontier exploration efforts.

The Managing Director was accompanied by a five-member delegation from GNPC-Gambia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Petroleum Energy.

The relationship between GNPC-Ghana and GNPC Gambia started in 2018 with GNPC-Ghana providing secondment opportunities to the technical staff of GNPC-Gambia and assisting with the development of the Human Resource capacity of GNPC-Gambia.

A total of 19 GNPC-Gambia staff are currently on rotation secondment in various departments at GNPC-Ghana.

GNA

