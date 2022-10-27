Ghana needs collective minds to solve socio-economic challenges – Clerk 

By Samuel Ofori Boateng

Kumasi Oct. 27, GNA – The current socio-economic challenges facing the country needs the collective mind of all Ghanaians to solve, Reverend Dr. Nii Noi Odonkor, Clerk of the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church, has stated.

He said the current partisan, divisive and blame game approach were not in the interest of anybody and would not help address the hardships facing Ghanaians.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency after launching a book to as part of activities marking the centenary anniversary of the Ashanti Presbytery in Kumasi, he said Ghana needed a united front to address the current challenges facing the economy.

Rev. Odonkor attributed the depreciation of the cedi against the major foreign currencies, to the unbridled preference of foreign goods by Ghanaians and said the continued importation of almost every product into the country was not good.

He stressed the need for Ghanaians to make collective efforts to change appetite for foreign goods and patronize made in Ghana goods to help reduce importation and stabilize the cedis.

Rev. Odonkor pointed out that, the current partisan blame game, would never help to achieve the desires of majority of Ghanaians who were facing severe socio-economic challenges in the face of the present economic situation.

Solving the economic challenges, he said, should be the prime responsibility of every Ghanaian, and called on the various political leaders and other key stakeholders, to bury their differences and work together in the interest of nation building to find a solution to the problems.

GNA

