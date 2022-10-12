Ghana initiates measures to ensure responsible fishing

By Isaac Newton Tetteh

Tema. Oct 12, GNA – Ghana has upscaled measures to ensure responsible fishing along the coastal areas and the West African coastline, Mr. Moses Anim, Deputy Minister in Charge of Fishery has stated.

Mr. Anim noted as part of the broader measures by the government in collaboration with the Ghana National Canoe Fishermen Council (GNCFC), a national dialogue with artisanal fishermen including some key stakeholders within the Aqua-culture and the marine fishing sector had started.

He said the national dialogue focused on ensuring responsible fishing along the shores of Ghana including the open access to protect the Marine resources.

Mr. Anim who was speaking at the national dialogue in Tema explained that the over-capacitated of marine resources had created the environment for violating the laid down procedures in ensuring responsible fishing at the various fishing communities in the country.

He said the Fisheries Ministry had advanced plans to train players in the fishery sector on alternative livelihood and ways to advance their already existing trade to generate decent wealth.

Mr. Anim, who is a Member of Parliament for the Trobu Constituency, said a Canoe frame survey has also been undertaken as well as face-to-face engagement with some fishermen across the country.

He assured the players in the fisheries sector that issues confronting stakeholders would soon be tackled by the government.

Nana Jojo Solomon, Acting President GNCFC affirmed that some fishermen were violating the fishing rules and regulations adding that some fisherfolks were embarking on ‘Tuesday fishing’ which was a mandatory ‘fishing holiday’ a situation he said was affecting the fishing sector.

He noted that the Fishery Ministry was working hard to rebrand the fishery sector stressing that it was the responsibility of the stakeholders to support the ministry to make the industry attractive for both local and international investors.

The national dialogue was to ensure that policymakers were well informed about the activities of artisanal fisherfolks to formulate tailored policies to meet their needs and expectations within the country.

It was also to create a platform for all major stakeholders in the fishing sector across the country to come together to develop strategies for responsibly fishing.

The National Dialogue on artisanal fishing was attended by Fisherfolks from all the landing beaches in Ghana.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

