Gbi-Bla outdoors Divisional Chief, Togbe Buami IX 

By Maxwell Awumah

Ho, Oct. 30, GNA – The kingmakers and elders of Gbi-Bla, a Division in the Gbi Traditional Area, Hohoe, have outdoored Mr Anthony Asempah, a Senior Assistant Registrar at the University of Health and Allied Sciences, Ho (UHAS) as its Chief.

Under the stool name Togbe Buami IX, he will also serve as the Right Wing of the Gbi Traditional Area.

Togbe Buami IX, in a speech, said he was aware the elders had long ago identified him for the traditional customary role but adopted a strategy of avoiding them over the 12 years.

He noted that his father was a target for the responsibility in the 1950s while he was a teenager, but his parents hid him away from the task.

“My uncle also became the preferred candidate in the early 1990s. He also succeeded in avoiding the role.”

Togbe Buami IX said on Saturday, “the will of God prevailed, and my elders grabbed me after a morning Mass at Holy Spirit Parish, Ho.”

He was confined for seven days during which period he was passionately appealed to accept the traditional leadership role.

Togbe Buami said for him to accept the role and be successful, he needed the support and cooperation of all from Gbi-Bla and Gbi in general, both home and abroad.

He said he accepted the responsibility on condition that he would enjoy the needed support and cooperation for the development of the Gbi-Bla traditional division and the Gbi traditional state.

Togbe Buami hails from the Buami clan of the Tsrivi sub-division of Gbi-Bla, division of Gbi State in the Hohoe Municipality.

Togbe Buami is the School Officer of School of Medicine, UHAS, Ho and as a School Officer, he is the Head of Administration within the school reporting to the Dean.

He also doubles as the Vocational Training Coordinator in charge of the vacation practical professional training programme within the University.

Togbe Buami holds a Master of Law in Human Rights from Staffordshire University, Stoke on Trent, UK.

A Common Professional Certificate in Law, Graduate Diploma in Law from Keele University, Keele, UK and B. A. Honours Degree from University of Cape Coast, Ghana.

Togbe Buami worked as a Law Lecturer at Kings University College –Ghana, and a Legal Assistant with several NGOs and charity organisations in the areas of minority rights, domestic violence and racial equality.

He also worked with Strategic Communications Africa Ltd (Stratcomm Africa) – Accra, Ghana.

Togbe Buami, a staunch Catholic with the Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Ho and currently the Church’s Parish Finance Committee Chairman.

He is a member of the Knights and Ladies of Marshall Council 20, Ho and the President of the Ho Executive Chapter of the Full Gospel Businessmen’s Fellowship International.

He is 47 years old and married to Madam Linda Enyonam Dossou and blessed with two children.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

