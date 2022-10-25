Economic Hardship: OccupyGhana calls for reduction in size of government  

Accra, Oct. 25, GNA – Pressure Group, OccupyGhana has appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to reduce the size of government amid the rising high cost of living and economic difficulties facing the country.

The Group said there was no time better than now to reduce the size of the Government.

“Times are hard. Things are hard. Very hard. Every Ghanaian is feeling the pinch and pain. To survive, citizens are forced to cut back on some essential things in life. The Government, which is largely to blame for the economic mess, must also cut back and more.”

“The excuses for having and paying a large batch of ministers and other appointees to produce the results we see now, to the extent that they have ever been justified (which we deny), wear perilously thin in these times,” the Group stated in a press release copied to the Ghana News Agency.

According to the Group, reduction in the size of government would indicate that the Government was “feeling the pinch just as everyone else”.

“Unless the President’s new and unacceptable argument would be that we would be in a much worse situation but for his still large coterie of ministers, it is time to get ‘lean and mean’”, the statement said.

“If as citizens, we are compelled to cut down on our private expenses, then it is time for the Government to do the same to protect the public purse,” OccupyGhana added.

GNA

