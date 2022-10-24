Don’t wear uniform for political activities – GRNMA to trainee nurses 

By Godfred A. Polkuu

Bolgatanga, Oct. 24, GNA – The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA), has cautioned trainee nurses to desist from wearing their uniforms to attend political rallies and activities.

The Association’s Upper East Regional Chairman, Mr Thomas Lambon, who gave the caution, expressed concern that some student nurses were seen in uniform at political programmes, an act he said was unhealthy to the nursing profession.

According to him, “Once some members of the public see you in the uniform, they conclude you are a nurse, meanwhile you are still under training that is why the GRNMA is very concerned.”

Mr Lambon was speaking at the matriculation ceremony of first- and second-year trainee nurses of the Nursing Training College (NTC), Bolgatanga.

He said the Association was not against its members, nursing and midwifery trainee’s involvement in politics, but indicated that the uniform must not be worn for political activities.

He said the nature of the nursing and midwifery profession enjoined them to render care to every member of the public without any form of discrimination and must not be seen in uniform engaged in political activities.

“At least everyone has a Party they support, and the Association is not against that, but we do not want to see you in uniform at political programmes.

“If the politicians visit your school that is fine, because you are in school but we do not support the use of the uniform for political activities outside your campus,” he emphasized.

The Association’s Chair called on all Principals of Nursing Training Colleges to ensure that the nursing uniform was not used for political activities outside their campuses.

He urged the matriculants to concentrate on their studies and not rely on stakeholders, especially Chiefs and politicians, to intervene on their behalf if they failed to meet the required marks to be registered for their licencing examination.

The GRNMA Chairman said the Association was concerned about their training, and would continue to encourage them to learn, as that was the only way they could graduate successfully as professional nurses.

“Learn and pass well, so that you will be registered to write your final examination and pass out as a professional nurse and join the GRNMA, which is the mother Association for nurses and midwives in Ghana,” he said.

GNA

