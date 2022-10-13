Bulgaria’s Inter Drone Expo: First Drone & Anti Drone, Unmanned Systems Expo in Balkans

Sofia, Oct 13 (BTA/GNA) – Inter Drone Expo is the first exhibition in the Balkans that provides the professional community as well as the general audience with a unique opportunity to get familiar with the various Drone & Anti Drone and Unmanned Systems on the market.

The Exhibition

The exhibition, taking place between October 20 and 23, is a networking point of contact for professionals in the field, the organizers said. The forum under the auspices of President Rumen Radev provides its guests with the opportunity to directly contact drone manufacturers and suppliers. The four-day event will showcase suppliers and manufacturers of defence and security specialized equipment, as well as the remote-controlled systems from the industrial and entertainment sectors.

The conference

The conference will focus on current industry topics while trying to establish a sustainable business environment in Bulgaria. Guests of the event can watch an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) competition.

The racing tracks

Inter Drone Expo will present various racing and demonstration areas, including: Track for international professional competition with UAV, class 250 Track for demonstration and amateur competition with Crawlers Drift track, where specialized radio-controlled cars are demonstrated The organizers expressed hope to see the exposition turn into an annual event.

