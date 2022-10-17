BECE candidates urged to avoid examination malpractices  

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Takoradi, Oct. 17, GNA – Ms Sally Nelly Coleman, the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Director of Education has encouraged the 5,433 candidates writing the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the Metropolis to be confident and give off their best in the examinations.

She said, “every good soldier prepares for war and victory; therefore, you need confidence devoid of fear and follow all rules to the latter to ensure a peaceful examination environment to avoid cancellation of papers.”

“We don’t want you to waste the 11 years spent in the classrooms by engaging in any malpractice that will result in cancellation; don’t write with a black pen, watches and phones should not be sent to the examination hall, do proper shading and write all needed information well especially your index number, ” she added in an interview with the Ghana News Agency.

She also encouraged invigilators to guard the students in writing their names and index numbers properly.

Madam Coleman urged parents to reduce house chores for their wards who were candidates to enable them to adequately prepare for their examination.

She also asked parents to assist their wards with their revision in the five days for the examination, adding that, they should also give nutritious food to avoid stomachache and other ailments during the examination.

The Education Director further asked parents to encourage their wards to sleep early to enable them to have adequate rest and those who were on medications should endeavor to religiously take their medications to avoid any crisis at the examination Centre.

This year’s BECE would see 2,874 boys, 2,559 girls writing with 39 supervisors at 18 centers and 189 invigilators in the Metropolis.

A total of 770 candidates made up of 384 boys and 386 girls from Private schools in the Metropolis would also be taking the examination.

GNA

