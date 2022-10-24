Akwaaba Group CEO receives Diasporan honour at 2022 EMY Africa Awards 

Accra, Oct. 24, GNA – Mr. Dennis Tawiah, the Chief Executive Officer Akwaaba UK Group, an events management firm, received the Diasporan award at the seventh edition of EMY Africa Awards.

The EMY Africa award celebrates distinguished men who have excelled in various areas including local industry, community, culture and public service.

Mr. Tawiah was honoured for being one of the pioneers who has championed the growth of Afrobeats in the diaspora and also spearheaded the course of more African songs to be played on United Kingdom (UK) mainstream radio.

In a citation, the event organisers described Mr. Tawiah as someone who has promoted Ghanaian arts and culture in the diaspora with various projects.

“He has championed African culture through entertainment and is regarded as one of the prominent African promoters across Europe.

He established Akwaaba Group which has boosted the urge of Ghanaians living abroad to patronise goods and services from home (Ghana).

“His platform, Miss Ghana UK, Ghana Independence Day Celebrations and Ghana Party in the Park, have nurtured cultural continuity,” excerpts of the citation read.

Mr. Tawiah on his part was elated for being recognised for his various initiatives that were aimed at projecting Ghanaian values to the outside world.

“I am excited about this honour and it further challenges me to do more for my country as we look to boost its tourism. I am poised to support the government with the various initiatives in boosting tourism and investment opportunities in Ghana,” he said.

The Akwaaba UK Group have lined up a series of activities for its annual December in Ghana event including Rhythms on the Runway Fashion show, All White and Black Parties, Brunch n Vibes, among others.

GNA

