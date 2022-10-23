Akatsi South NDC: ‘Losers and winners must be seen as victors’ — Kpormatsi

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Akatsi (VR), Oct. 23, GNA – Mr William Kpormatsi, a former Parliamentary Aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Akatsi South, has urged members of the party to embrace all aspirants vying for the various executive positions at the end of polls today.

“A winner or loser must be seen working together to enable the NDC bring back all those who left the party and to also attract first-time voters.”

Mr Kpormatsi made this known to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Sunday on the sidelines of the ongoing Constituency Executives election within the constituency.

He advised delegates not to allow money to influence their thinking level before choosing the best aspirants that they know.

So far, the GNA has observed a calm atmosphere at the election centre as some aspirants keep doing their last chance tactics in quest for victory at the end of polls.

No issues of anomaly have since been recorded as of 0915 hours at the election ground where over 1,216 delegates were expected to cast their votes before the end of polls.

Voting is yet to commence at the AKAST long hall where the exercise would be conducted.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

