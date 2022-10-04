African Court joins forces with Ethiopian Human Rights Commission 

By Francis Ameyibor

Tema, Oct. 4, GNA-The Government of Ethiopia, in collaboration with the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights and the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission has joined forces to educate stakeholders in Ethiopia on the Continental Court’s jurisprudence.

The seminar slated for October 4th in Addis Ababa would be attended by over 60 participants including high-level government officials and key partners to discuss areas of common interest in the protection of human rights and to explore potential rooms for institutional partnerships.

Lady Justice Imani Daud Aboud, African Court President told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that the seminar would promote the work of the African Court and strengthen its partnership with governmental agencies and civil societies through dialogue.

She said it also seeks to cement efforts in the protection of human rights in Africa and complement efforts to build the capacity of national human rights institutions and defenders in human rights litigation before the African Court.

Lady Justice Aboud, who is leading an African Court Judges and Staff for the seminar would also meet the President of Ethiopia and other key government officials, including the Minister for Foreign Affairs, and the Minister for Justice, among others.

The African Court is using the engagement to encourage the Government of Ethiopia to ratify the Protocol establishing the Continental Court and deposit the Declaration under Article 34(6) to allow its citizens access to the African Court directly.

Meanwhile, Dr. Robert Eno, African Court Registrar also told the GNA that the main objective of the sensitization visits was to enhance the protection of human rights in Africa.

He said the African Court used such sensitization visits to also raise awareness on the Continental Court; encourage the ratification of the Protocol and deposit of the Declaration that allows citizens to directly access the African Court.

Other objectives are to sensitize would-be applicants on how to access the African Court and the procedures before the Court; encourage the public to utilize the Court in settling human rights disputes and encourage the utilization of the Court for advisory opinions.

