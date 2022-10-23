Adentan NDC elects Lomoh as Constituency Chairman

Accra, Oct. 23, GNA – The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Saturday elected a 42-year-old Real Estate Developer, Eric Nii Lomoh, as Chairman for its Adentan Constituency.

Mr Lomoh beat two other contestants, including the incumbent, for the seat.

He polled 1,252 votes out of 2, 204 to beat Baba Zakaria, the incumbent, who had 788 votes and Francis Andoh Quainoo, who also had 165 votes.

Mr Lomoh said his main aim was to unite the Party in the Constituency, retain the Parliamentary seat and increase the presidential vote for victory in 2024.

“The problem of Adentan is division. I will provide a new direction and bring all the factions together for victory,” he said.

Other elected executives for the Adentan Constituency are: Vice Chairman, Moses Kwadwo; Secretary, Larry Nana Aikins; Deputy Secretary, Gabriel Blair; Treasurer, Ken Sefa Karikari; Deputy Treasurer, Edem Drah and Organizer, Eric Paddy.

The rest are: Deputy Organiser, Antoh Rafael Kofi; Communications Officer, Chris Courtyard; Deputy Communications, Karimatu Fusseini and Zongo Caucus, Nafiu Kamal.

Benjamin Nii Boye, Hajia Hanifa, Cecelia Akpene, Bernard Agyeman, Ivy Boateng and Silvester Amuzu were also elected as executive members.

A total of 2, 775 delegates voted for 62 candidates vying for 23 positions.

Voting started after 1400 hours instead of 0700 hours due to late arrival of voting materials.

The election was supervised by officials of the Electoral Commission with police officers ensuring peace and order.

GNA

