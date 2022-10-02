2022 Regional Festival of Arts and Culture held in Kpone

By Isaac Newton Tetteh

Kpone (Near Tema), Oct. 02, GNA – The Greater Accra Regional Chapter of the Center for National Culture in collaboration with the Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly, has held the 2022 Regional Festival of Arts and Culture in Kpone.

The event, under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture was on the theme: “Promoting National Development through Culture,” aimed at capitalizing on Ghana’s various rich cultures to help propel national development.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in Kpone on the sidelines of the event, Mr. Fio Richardson Commey, Director, Policy Planning Research Monitoring and Evaluation of the National Commission on Culture noted that the Greater Accra Regional Festival of Arts and Culture was to showcase the rich culture from the various districts.

Mr Commey added that the event was a prelude to the National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFAC) held annually in October.

He said the regional activity was to offer the various cultural groups the opportunity to be selected to represent the Greater Accra Region in the National edition which is expected this month.

He said arts and culture could also be used as a medium to revive patriotism, peace, and unity amongst Ghanaians stressing that it was difficult to find people who are loyal, dedicated, and committed in various fields of endeavor.

He added that such events would help instill some form of discipline and responsible citizenship into the people for development.

Mrs Alice Alima Kala Greater Accra Regional Director, Center for National Culture, appealed for support to organize more of such events to restore Ghana’s rich culture.

Mrs. Kala added that such events also help reduce the crime rate and other indecent behaviours among the youth stressing that once the youth are engaged in arts and culture, it would widen their scope and exposes them to understand their cultures and embrace them to create some form of wealth.

She called on the government to invest in arts and culture to deter many people from patronizing foreign cultures at the expense of the rich Ghanaian culture.

Cultural troupes from 16 districts within the Greater Accra Region converged at the Kpone Methodist Park for the Regional Culture showdown amidst intermittent rain fall.

