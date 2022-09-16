Zelensky says mass burial site found in newly liberated Izyum

Kiev, Spet 16, (dpa/GNA) – Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky, has said a mass grave was found in the north-eastern city of Izyum, which was retaken from Russian forces just days ago.

“A mass burial site was found in Izyum, Kharkiv region. The necessary procedural actions have already begun there. There should be more information, clear, verified information tomorrow,” Zelensky said in a Thursday evening address.

“We want the world to know what is really happening and what the Russian occupation has led to,” the Ukrainian leader said. “Bucha, Mariupol, now, unfortunately, Izyum… Russia leaves death everywhere. And it must be held accountable for that.”

Hundreds of bodies were found in the Kiev suburb of Bucha, after Russian troops withdrew in early April. Russian soldiers have been accused of committing war crimes against civilians there.

Izyum was retaken just days ago, as Kiev’s troops recaptured more and more territory from invading Russians forces, as part of a major counteroffensive. An important transport hub, it is considered the gateway to the industrial region of Donbass, and had more than 40,000 inhabitants before the war.

GNA

