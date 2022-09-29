Zahara arrives in Ghana for the 7th Exclusive Men of the Year (EMY) Africa Awards 

By Stanley Senya

Accra, Sept. 29, GNA – Bulelwa Mkutukana, best known by her stage name as Zahara, is a South African singer and songwriter whose music is categorised as an ‘Afro-soul’ has arrived in Ghana for the 7th Exclusive Men of the Year (EMY) Africa Awards.

The awards would be held on Saturday October 1, at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

Her music which is categorised as lightly ‘Afro-soul ‘excites her fans with her captivating native Xhosa language and English songs.

She was signed to the label TS Records by TK Nciza, Zahara’s debut album ‘Loliwe’ was released in 2011 and it sold out within 72 hours within 19 days.

Later, the album sold more than 100,000 copies, reaching double platinum status in South Africa.

With 17 South African Music Awards accolades, she is also a recipient of three Metro FM Awards, and one Nigeria Entertainment Awards.

Her music has been described as a mixture of styles popularized by Tracy Chapman and India Arie.

Commenting on her arrival and participation in the awards, EMY Africa CEO, Kojo Soboh said, “clearly, she’s a class act and this is a musician who gels with EMY’s niche audience and the atmosphere we want to create at the final ceremony”.

He continued “her musical enthusiasm, drive and versatility fit into the need of our guests.” She will be sharing the stage with some of Ghana’s celebrated crooners – kwabena kwabena and Akwaboah, as well as charismatic gospel singer Efe Grace. It promises to be a beautiful event.

The Exclusive Men of the Year Awards is recognised nationally as a prestigious awards ceremony for men across Africa, it celebrates distinguished men every year on or around Father’s Day since 2016, EMY Africa has celebrated the best in men’s achievements across local industry, community, culture, and public service. Dozens of men from all ages and walks of life have been honoured for their abilities, initiatives, and contributions to society.

As one of West Africa’s biggest award events, the EMY Africa Awards have honoured many great personalities such as former President of Ghana, John Agyekum Kufuor, Tony Elumelo (Founder & CEO, United Bank of Africa), Togbe Afede XIV (President, African World Airlines), His Eminence Sheikh Dr Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu (Chief Iman of Ghana), Sir Sam Jonah (CEO, Jonah Capital), Abedi Pele (Ghanaian football legend), Azumah Nelson (boxing legend), Freddy Meiwey (Ivorian music legend).

Others include the Regional CEO for UBA, West Africa, Marufatu Abiola Bawuah, CEO of Vodafone Ghana, Patricia Obo-Nai, CEO and McDan Shipping Dr Daniel McKorley.

GNA

