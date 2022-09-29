We support operation of cement factory – United McCarthy Hills Residents, Weija-Gbawe Chiefs 

By Jesse Ampah Owusu

Accra, Sept. 29, GNA – The United Southwest McCarthy Hills Residents Association and the chiefs and elders of Weija-Gbawe are in support of the operation and running of Empire Cement Ghana Factory (ECG) in the Weija-Gbawe enclave.

This is after the McCarthy Hills Residents Association had alleged that the Cement Company was wrongly situated and that its operations had the tendency to adversely affect the health of residents in the catchment area.

Mr Kwaku Danso, President of the United Southwest McCarthy Hills Residents Association, said the allegations were “untrue” and were born out of “pure malice.”

He said the Company had applied for and received all requisite permits to commence the construction of the factory in 2020 after consultations with all residents associations and chiefs and elders of the area.

He said contrary to claims that the operations of the Cement Factory would contaminate the atmosphere through the release of dust, it had put in place measures to ensure that all extract and dust were contained at the premises.

“The Company has employed technological measures and structures to contain dust particles extract in the premises here without it going outside to affect residents as claimed,” he added.

Mr Danso said the Company had invested over USD 35million to construct the factory over a period of two years, which employed in excess of 500 youth in various fields during the construction period.

“The ECF is earmarked to create in excess of ten thousand direct and indirect jobs in various sectors of the local economy,” he added.

Nii Mensah Kpashie, Gbawe Kwashon Manste, urged the government to quickly commission the Factory to start operations.

He called on the government to integrate the Company into the one district-one factory programme to provide more jobs to the residents.

Meanwhile, the McCarthy Hills Residents Association has filed lawsuits against the operations of Empire Cement Ghana Factory.

The Association claimed that the siting of the Factory in the enclave would adversely affect the health of residents through the emission of dust particles into the atmosphere.

They also petitioned the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on the matter, with the EPA directing the Company to halt operations.

The Company had reportedly appealed to the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation to intervene on the directive of the EPA.

The Ministry is said to have set up a committee to look into the matter.

