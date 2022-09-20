Wa-Naa expresses mix feelings about youth demonstration  

By Bajin D. Pobia

Wa, Sept. 20, GNA – The Wa-Naa, Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo VI, the Paramount Chief of the Waala Traditional Area, has expressed mix feelings about the youth demonstration in Wa against the recent increasing spate of killing of people, especially private night watchmen in the municipality.

He said the recent demonstration by the irate youth in the Wa Municipality, though highly regrettable, was equally unavoidable.

“One cannot expect the youth to sit aloof and watch their grandfathers, fathers, brothers, uncles and more to the point, breadwinners, vanishing daily and sometimes for their mutilated bodies to be discovered disposed of in the most undignified manner. We, nevertheless, condemn the excesses,” the Wa-Naa admitted.

The Wa-Naa made this statement at a meeting with the visiting Inspector General of Police, (IGP) Dr George Akuffo Dampare to the Upper West Region to assess the security situation in the region, particularly Wa Municipality.

He said even though the Waala Traditional Council appreciated the efforts of the police from Headquarters to help stem the tide of the killings, the police assistance was a bid late and described the security situation as a “mourning state” for the people in the municipality.

“When the police realised the killings were getting one too many, they sent a team of investigators to support the Criminal Investigation Department within the Police Service in the Region and again when the Police Service in the Region got overwhelmed by the increasing spate of killings, they sent more men to beef up the number of police personnel on the ground.

“Admittedly, however, upon hindsight, one can describe the actions not only as knee-jerk reaction but also, as too little too late,” the Wa-Naa added.

Naa Pelpuo reiterated his call for the lighting of the streets and residential areas in the Wa Township to help ward off the activities of criminals who were taking advantage of the poorly lit streets to cause mayhem.

