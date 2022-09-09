Ukraine demands $300bn in war reparations from Russia

Berlin, Sept. 9, (dpa/GNA) - Ukraine is seeking over $300 billion in war reparations from Russia, the country’s justice minister has said.

Kiev is planning a UN General Assembly resolution to establish an international compensation mechanism, Denys Maliuska told the German Funke media group in comments published on Friday.

While the damage to Ukraine’s infrastructure caused by the Russian invasion is estimated to be far higher than the amount cited by Maliuska, the $300 billion figure is the total amount of assets the Russian national bank has in G7 countries that were frozen under sanctions imposed on Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine.

As well as demanding access to the frozen Russian state funds, Maliuska said Ukraine also wanted the foreign assets of Russian state-owned enterprises and properties confiscated from Russian oligarchs.

GNA

